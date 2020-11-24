Milwaukee recount staff discover nearly 400 unopened absentee ballots, add them to vote totals

Nearly 400 ballots are being added to the count in Milwaukee after elections officials found a stack of unopened, valid absentee ballots.

Milwaukee elections chief Claire Woodall-Vogg says human error led to valid votes being left out of the original count.

“All these ballots that are now being added today were in our possession on November 3rd. They were received either via mail or via in-person absentee voting and I think it’s critical that the commission make this decision so that no voter is disenfranchised due to an election inspector error.”

Woodall-Vogg says the absentee ballots were accidentally looked over during the central count on Election night.

“So if there’s one positive to come out of the recount it’s that every vote is indeed being counted including these 386.”

Woodall-Vogg says the mistake was human error on the part of elections staff. The votes were certified by the county board of canvassers on a unanimous vote.