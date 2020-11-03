Monday COVID-19 numbers include positive test rate of 38%

Wisconsin Radio Network

Coronavirus hospitalizations and the rate of positive cases in Wisconsin increased on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 114 to 1,648 statewide, and the number in alternate care facility at State Fair Park rose to 13 overnight.

With only 8,846 tests reported on Monday, the Department of Health Services confirmed 3,433 new cases, with a 38 percent positive test rate for the day, and a seven-day average rate of 30.1 percent.

DHS also reported 48,366 active cases COVID-19 cases — enough people to fill Miller Park & leave  more than 6,400 in the parking lots around the stadium.

DHS also reported three additional deaths, bring the total number of deaths attributed to the virus to 2,050.