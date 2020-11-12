More than two-thirds of Wisconsin counties have completed election canvassing

With over two-thirds of Wisconsin counties through their canvass process, President Trump is losing ground on President-elect Joe Biden.

Canvassing numbers from 55 counties, posted late Wednesday afternoon at the state Elections Commission website, showed Biden adding 16 votes to his total, while Trump had lost 216.

The biggest change was in Shawano County, where what appeared to be a data entry mistake on election night gave Trump 636 votes. The correct number was 362.

The four most populous counties — Milwaukee, Dane, Waukesha and Brown — had yet to post their canvass results as of Wednesday. The process which must be competed by next Tuesday.