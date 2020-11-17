Wisconsin Radio Network

November is peak month for car-vehicle collisions

November is the peak month for vehicle accidents involving deer. According to State Farm, Wisconsin drivers have a 1 in 57 chance of hitting an animal, mostly deer.

Those odds rank the state 7th most risky according to a press release from the insurance carrier.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation encourages drivers to eliminate distractions, use extra caution in deer zones, be aware of risky dusk-to-dawn times, don’t rely on unproven tools such as deer whistles.

If you see deer, slow down, don’t swerve or slam on the brakes and know more are nearby.

Odds of hitting a deer in the road are the highest in West Virginia and the risk is lowest in Hawaii.