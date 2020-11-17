November is peak month for car-vehicle collisions

November is the peak month for vehicle accidents involving deer. According to State Farm, Wisconsin drivers have a 1 in 57 chance of hitting an animal, mostly deer.

Those odds rank the state 7th most risky according to a press release from the insurance carrier.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation encourages drivers to eliminate distractions, use extra caution in deer zones, be aware of risky dusk-to-dawn times, don’t rely on unproven tools such as deer whistles.

If a collision with a deer is unavoidable, remember these safety tips:

✅ Brake firmly.

✅ Stay in your lane.

If you see deer, slow down, don’t swerve or slam on the brakes and know more are nearby.

Odds of hitting a deer in the road are the highest in West Virginia and the risk is lowest in Hawaii.