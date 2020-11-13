Nygren and Marklein to serve as co-chairs of budget committee

There’s been a change in leadership, of the Wisconsin legislature’s budget committee.

Speaker Robin Vos announced on Thursday that Marinette Representative John Nygren will return as Assembly co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee.

I am honored to be reappointed as Co-Chair of the JFC and appreciate @SpeakerVos continued trust in my leadership. I look forward to passing a fiscally responsible budget that prioritizes taxpayers. https://t.co/wIs8Z8Y44c pic.twitter.com/cF1RAQlYZJ — John Nygren (@rep89) November 12, 2020

Earlier in the week, new Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu announced that Senator Howard Marklein of Spring Green will replace Senator Alberta Darling of River Hills as Senate co-chair of the powerful committee. Marklien is a CPA with six years as a committee member. Darling has served as co-chair since 2011.

I am extremely honored, humbled and excited to be appointed to serve as co-chair of the Joint Committee on Finance. Having served as a member of this committee for three sessions, I recognize the extraordinary opportunity before me and appreciate Majority Leader LeMahieu’s trust. — Sen. Howard Marklein (@SenMarklein) November 11, 2020

Governor Tony Evers is expected to submit his biennial budget proposal in February. The JFC, as the committee is known at the Capitol, will then make revisions before sending it to the full Legislature.