Nygren and Marklein to serve as co-chairs of budget committee

By

There’s been a change in leadership, of the Wisconsin legislature’s budget committee.

Speaker Robin Vos announced on Thursday that Marinette Representative John Nygren will return as Assembly co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee.

Earlier in the week, new Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu announced that Senator Howard Marklein of Spring Green will replace Senator Alberta Darling of River Hills as Senate co-chair of the powerful committee. Marklien is a CPA with six years as a committee member. Darling has served as co-chair since 2011.

Governor Tony Evers is expected to submit his biennial budget proposal in February. The JFC, as the committee is known at the Capitol, will then make revisions before sending it to the full Legislature.

 