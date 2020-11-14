Packers’ Lovett out for the season

Green Bay Packers FB/TE John Lovett suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in practice on Thursday and will miss the rest of the season.

“What an unfortunate circumstance and just something you don’t really see very often, obviously in practice,” said head coach Matt LaFleur on Friday. “It’s like the stars were aligned, man, in order for that to happen and it’s really unfortunate because you talk about a guy that will do anything for the football team. The intensity that he brings, the effort, the energy, he is all about the team. I feel just sick about it.”

Lovett started the season on the practice squad but played in all eight games this season. He’ll be especially missed on special teams where he’s spent time on every unit and developed into a very reliable player.

Lovett played only 45 snaps on offense and had three carries for 6 yards.

AUDIO: Matt LaFleur on the loss of John Lovett for the season :14