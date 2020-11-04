Packers matchup with 49ers could face COVID obstacle

The Green Bay Packers are getting ready to leave for California in a few hours, but whether or not that game against the 49ers on Thursday night gets played is up in the air..

The Packers lost rookie AJ Dillon to a positive COVID-19 test on Monday and running back Jamaal Williams and rookie linebacker Kamal Martin were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list after contact tracing determined they were both high risk.

The game remained a go because the Packers haven’t had any additional positive tests this week.

Now, the 49ers have closed their facilities on Wednesday as a precaution after wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID on Wednesday. Contact tracing is underway to see if the virus’s spread is contained to Bourne, or if it reaches additional players.

That may not be known until Thursday, at which time the Packers will have already arrived in California.