Packers rout Bears for 100th win in series (AUDIO)

After falling to the Colts in Indianapolis a week earlier, the Green Bay Packers bounced back to dominate their NFC North Division rivals, the Chicago Bears, pulling out a 41-25 win at Lambeau Field.

The Packers became the first team to reach 100 wins in the longtime rivalry and now boast a 100-95-6 record in the series.

Aaron Rodgers completed 21 of 29 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 20 of the wins at quarterback in the series with the Bears. The four touchdown passes went to four different receivers, Davante Adams, Robert Tonyan, Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis.

Rodgers surpassed 50,000 passing yards during the game, becoming the 11th quarterback in league history to reach that milestone.

Adams, who had six receptions in the win, securing his 500th career reception. He reached that number faster than any other receiver in franchise history.

The Packers improved to 8-3 with the win, just a game behind the New Orleans Saints (9-2) for the best record in the NFC with five games left to play. The Packers hold the tiebreaker after beating the Saints back in week 3.

After rushing just 18 times against the Colts last week, the Packers carried it 39 times against the Bears for 182 yards on Sunday night. Aaron Jones had 90 yards on 17 carries. Jamaal Williams added 73 yards on 17 carries.

Defensively the Packers forced three turnovers. Darnell Savage picked off Mitch Trubisky twice and Preston Smith picked up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. The Packers have now forced eight turnovers in the last four games.

The Packers lost center Corey Linsley with a knee injury during the game. Coach Matt LaFleur said after the game that he didn’t think it was season ending. Starting right guard Lucas Patrick also left the game in the second half with a toe injury.

The Packers remain home this coming Sunday, playing host to the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia plays Monday night at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers played a home game for the first time this season. Around 300 team employees and their families were allowed on hand as the Packers tested COVID-19 protocols as they move in the direction of hosting ticketed fans yet this season.

AUDIO: Matt LaFleur on the play of QB Aaron Rodgers :17

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers says everything is still in play for the 8-3 Packers :19

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers says his protection has been fantastic :16