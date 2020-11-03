Packers Williams and Martin ruled out for Thursday

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were both designated by the NFL as high-risk close contacts to AJ Dillon, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Both players have been ruled out for Thursday night’s game at San Francisco against the 49ers.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news. Anyone with “high-risk” close contact exposure must isolate for five days. That means Williams and Martin, provided they don’t test positive for COVID, can rejoin the Packers on Saturday at the earliest.

As of now, the Packers and 49ers game remains a “go” for Thursday night in Santa Clara.

The Packers are hoping Aaron Jones can return to the lineup for the game. He has missed the last two games because of a calf strain. If Jones can’t return, they’re down to a pair of running backs, Tyler Ervin and practice squad player Dexter Williams.