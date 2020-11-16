Plaintiffs withdraw lawsuit over ballots in three Wisconsin counties

A lawsuit that sought to toss out all votes cast in Milwaukee, Dane and Menominee Counties has been withdrawn by the plaintiffs. The three counties had the highest percentage of votes cast for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, 82%, 75% and 65% respectively, out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

That lawsuit was filed last week in U.S. District Court in Green Bay by three voters who claimed that voter fraud caused their own ballots to be “diluted.” The suit made claims that absentee voting was rampant with abuse, and was one of several similar lawsuits filed in several battleground states.

No evidence was ever provided to back up the claims made in the lawsuits. Court records indicate the suit was withdrawn Monday, prior to a scheduled hearing.