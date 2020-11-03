President Trump attacks Biden, Supreme Court in final election rally in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump made his last in person stop in Wisconsin on Monday night ahead of Election Day.

In a rally marred with technical issues, Trump repeatedly attacked Joe Biden and claimed that Biden will lock down the country to stop the spread of COVID-19

“The Biden lockdown will mean no school, no graduations, no wedding, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, no Easter, no Fourth of July, and no future. Other than that it’s really not a bad way to go!”

“Sleepy Joe Biden will raise your taxes 4 trillion dollars, massively increase your regulations, shut down your farms, close down your factories.”

Trump falsely claimed that he sent the National Guard into Kenosha to stop protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake. He also attacked the US Supreme Court for not stopping Pennsylvania from allowing an extended deadline to return absentee ballots.

“This is a very dangerous decision for our country, because so many things, I mean, they’re going to say, well how many votes short are we? We need six thousand votes! Well, we’ll take 6000 of these, we’ll put them over here… Let’s take 6000 of these… It’s going to be cheating!”

This is a widely debunked claim, and election experts say that taking time to count all of the ballots is part of the process.

Trump thanked the Wisconsin Republican party for the work they did in getting him elected in 2016, and joked that Wisconsin GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt would be fired if Trump loses the election.