Record day for COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin, Dane County puts strict gathering ban in place

It’s been another record day of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Wisconsin as a surge of infections continues to move through Wisconsin.

Your #COVIDWI_19 update shows a record number reported since yesterday of hospitalizations at 318 and deaths at 92. The 7-day average of new deaths reported has increased 880% in two months. Dig into the #data and please, help #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/3WmxIaBc1c pic.twitter.com/8DQnIBSY3h — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 17, 2020

The Department of Health Services reports that 318 people were sent to the hospital and 92 people died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a record for both of those numbers. Over 7,000 people tested positive, putting the total number of cases over 323 thousand.

The seven day average number of deaths is now at 49, and that’s up over 800 percent in only 2 months.

Public Health Madison – Dane County has put a ban on public indoor gatherings, and is restricting outdoor gatherings to just 10 people, even with social distancing.

That includes sporting events, meetings, movies, conferences, and other activities. Indoor mass gatherings of any people who do not live together are prohibited. “This virus does not spread on its own. We spread it. Every gathering – no matter the size – is an opportunity for disease spread and prolongs the pandemic,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “We are hopeful that with the community’s cooperation, we can bring our numbers down and avoid more hospitalizations and deaths,” added Heinrich.

The new emergency order will be in effect starting on Wednesday and running through December 16th.