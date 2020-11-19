Wisconsin Radio Network

Record of nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Another day, another negative COVID-19 record for Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services reported 7,989 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, more than 200 above the previous record.

There were just over 20,000 tests processed for a daily positive test rate of nearly 40 percent. The seven-day positive rate was 34.7 percent while the number of active cases increased to more than 74,600.

DHS reported 52 COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 2,793.