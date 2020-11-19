Record of nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Another day, another negative COVID-19 record for Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services reported 7,989 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, more than 200 above the previous record.

Your #COVID19_WI update shows another record high number of new cases at 7,989. And listen to this: 19% of all hospitalized #COVID19 patients are in the ICU. Only 9% of ICU beds are available across the state. More about hospital capacity: https://t.co/bttprXAVBL pic.twitter.com/DKyi1QlrCf — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 18, 2020

There were just over 20,000 tests processed for a daily positive test rate of nearly 40 percent. The seven-day positive rate was 34.7 percent while the number of active cases increased to more than 74,600.

DHS reported 52 COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 2,793.