Report finds Wisconsin ranks well for lung cancer screenings but more can be done

The American Lung Association’s “State of Lung Cancer” report finds Wisconsin is one of the top states for lung cancer screenings, but more can be done.

Dona Wininsky with the American Lung Association of Wisconsin said the state ranks fifth in the nation for lung cancer screenings – but still only about 11 percent of those considered high risk.

“But what we tell those people is it’s always better to be diagnosed early, because the outcomes are so much better when lung cancer it caught in early stage,” Wininsky said.

Want to find out it if you’re at high risk? You can take a brief quiz at savedbythe scan.org.

“What that does is it helps you determine whether you are even in that higher risk category, and if it turns out yes that you are, definitely talk to your doctor,” Wininsky said.

Wisconsin’s survival rate of 23.5% ranks above average nationally for the number of people screened for lung cancer as well as for those receiving treatment. New in this year’s report is that Blacks in Wisconsin are most likely to receive no treatment, indicating a serious health disparity.