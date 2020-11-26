Reuvers leads Badgers in season opener

Nate Reuvers had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the 7th ranked Wisconsin Badgers to a season opening 77-67 win over Eastern Illinois in their season opener at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night.

Freshman Ben Carlson came off the bench to score 13 points and D’Mitrik Trice added 11 for the Badgers.

Josiah Wallace led Eastern Illinois with 16 points.

The Badgers shot 52% from the field in the first half to jump out to a big lead and led 43-20 at halftime. But the Panthers started the second half on a 16-4 run, eventually trimming the margin to 10 points.

The Badgers return to action on Friday night, hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a 8 p.m. tip at the Kohl Center.