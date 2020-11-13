Sen. Baldwin calls on Republicans to step aside for President-Elect Biden

Senator Tammy Baldwin says Republicans need to stop their efforts to cast doubt on the election and get behind President Elect Joe Biden.

The fact that the Trump Administration is withholding access to funds and the mechanics of smooth transition is dangerous, frankly. Dangerous to a smooth transition and to our security and safety.”

Baldwin says that the election, and Wisconsin’s election in particular, was handled very smoothly and accurately, and that there should be little doubt to the electoral process.

“There’s no reason to mistrust the outcome in the state of Wisconsin and certainly we know, nationwide, that Joe Biden has a commanding lead.”

Baldwin says that there’s little chance that a recount in Wisconsin will overcome the 20,000 vote lead that President Elect Biden currently has over Donald Trump.