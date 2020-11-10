Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 2,000 for the first time

For the first time since the start of the global pandemic, there are more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals.

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association updates its dashboard of COVID-19 data daily, and as of Monday afternoon it showed 2,003 patients being treated for the virus, with 396 in ICUs.

The state Department of Health Services reported 4,360 new cases on Monday, and a 7-day average of well over 5,000 cases. DHS also reported 17 additional deaths for a total of 2,329 lives lost in the state.

Your #COVID19_WI update shows 4,360 new cases reported since yesterday, and a 7-day average of well over 5,000 cases. Hospitals are approaching capacity, with 1,860 people currently hospitalized with #COVID19. Check hospital #data: https://t.co/lkiGTjSo8P pic.twitter.com/18t43be7tw — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 9, 2020

State and local public health agencies and hospital groups continue to plead with the public to follow recommended guidelines to help “flatten the curve,” and slow transmission of the virus in Wisconsin communities.