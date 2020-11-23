Sunday saw no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in more than a month

State public health officials report the number of positive test results for COVID-19 was down Sunday — generally the lowest day of the week for new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. There were also no new deaths reported for the first time in more than a month.

We are pleased to report no new deaths in today’s #COVID19_WI update. And remember, we encourage you to check 7-day averages for case counts to get a better idea of trends, as those smooth out day-to-day fluctuations. Help #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/mAVfWJMI4M pic.twitter.com/GoFF53bZNh — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 22, 2020

The positive test rate was 23.5% out of nearly 15,000 tests processed.

Wisconsin hospitals say they are currently treating 1988 patients, including 428 in intensive care units. The number of patients hospitalized has fallen by nearly 300 since last Tuesday.

Saturday’s numbers from DHS included 6,224 new positive cases, 190 hospitalizations and 51 deaths.