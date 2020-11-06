Thursday update sees COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths climb

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to head upwards in Wisconsin.

The state Department of Health Services Thursday update included more than 9500 new positive cases, 223 additional hospitalizations and 38 deaths.

Governor Tony Evers continues to urge everyone to do the right thing, by wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding group gatherings.

“We can turn the corner, we can flatten the curve, but we have to do it now and we have to do it together.” Catch yesterday’s #COVID19_WI briefing? @GovEvers says we must get back to basics. Stay home, stay 6′ apart & #MaskUpWisconsin. His full remarks: https://t.co/IytOGZoF0a pic.twitter.com/NfhRLbyBqA — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 5, 2020



As of Thursday afternoon, 1,774 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, with 376 of them in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.