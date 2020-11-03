Trice named candidate for Bob Cousy Award

Wisconsin senior guard D’Mitrik Trice has been named a candidate for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Trice is one of 20 watch list candidates, and one of three from the Big Ten, for the nation’s best point guard. He is Wisconsin’s sixth candidate for the award and first since Bronson Koenig in 2017. Devin Harris (2004) and Jordan Taylor (2011) went on to be finalists for the honor.

Trice was a Third-Team All-Big Ten honoree last season, averaging 9.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds a game. He ended the year ranked second in the Big Ten with a 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio (131 assists, 53 turnovers). During UW’s eight-game win streak to end the season, Trice averaged 10.4 points (46.2% 3FG) and 5.8 assists per game.

Trice scored his 1,000th career point in UW’s Big Ten title-clinching victory last season at Indiana and became the first player in school history to amass 1,000 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists by his junior season. Trice currently ranks fifth in UW history with a career 2.07 assist-to-turnover ratio (307 assists, 148 TO’s) and ninth for career 3-point field goals (182).

The list of candidates will be narrowed to 10 in late January. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Bob Cousy Award will be presented April 9, 2021.