Trump campaign requests recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties

President Donald Trump will request a recount in just two Wisconsin counties, both of which turned out solid majorities for Democrat Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign will request a recount only in Milwaukee and Dane, the state’s two most populous counties where a combined total of nearly 800,000 votes were cast.

President Trump’s campaign has officially filed its request for a partial vote recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. It paid $3 million and the recount must be completed by December.

Canvassing results show Biden carried Dane County with 75 percent of the vote, and Milwaukee County with 65 percent. Menominee County, with a population of just 4200, gave Biden 82 percent of its votes.