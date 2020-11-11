Tuesday COVID-19 numbers break more records

COVID-19 continues to spread virtually unabated in Wisconsin. There were no positive indicators in Tuesday’s numbers from the state Department of Health Services.

DHS reported single day records, of 7,073 new cases, 66 deaths, and a 36 percent seven day positive test rate.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update shows the highest numbers yet when it comes to cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

• 7,073 confirmed cases reported since yesterday

• 66 lives lost

• 291 people hospitalized

Please help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/YfO7dUtSTS — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 10, 2020

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday afternoon was 2,070, including 418 in ICUs. A week previously, the Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 1,714 patients. Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,395.

Also on Tuesday, Mayo Clinic Health System said its hospitals in northwest Wisconsin are full.

A Tuesday afternoon news release said 100 percent of beds are full, and 300 workers are on work restrictions due to COVID-19 exposure, at the hospitals in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Osseo and Menomonie.

Of those patients, 83 have COVID-19. Mayo Clinic Health System officials are “pleading for everyone’s help to wear a mask and follow all public health guidelines to limit the spread of this disease.”