Turn your deer into tasty venison with tips from the DNR and UW-Extension

Once you’ve got your deer on the ground this season, now comes the time to turn that deer into tasty food.

DNR wildlife management director Eric Loebner says adding deer meat to your diet is a great way to get lean, healthy protein.

“Making that homegrown sustainable organic meat protein source, you know really it’s unique to the experience and it certainly adds to the experience and as well.”

There’s more and more interest these days in processing and butchering deer at home, rather than taking it to a meat processor according to Loebner.

“There’s even videos out there now about the whole nuances of making your own meat at home, whether you’re making sausage or whether you’re making bacon.”

The UW-Extension offers tips and classes on handling your own deer, as well as canning and preservation processes.

Loebner says it’s important to be ready to field dress your deer by yourself while COVID-19 continues.

Temperatures are getting cool enough to properly hang a deer, but won’t freeze it outside, so be sure to get your deer to a processor or cut it up yourself before too long.