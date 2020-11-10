UW-Health experts pleased to hear news of possible COVID-19 vaccine

News of a viable vaccine for COVID-19 is just the first step, according to UW-Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothoff.

Pothoff says the vaccine will need to go through its final trials before it’s fully approved for use, but that it’s a fantastic result.

“This is a tremendous feat for science. Over the course of less than a year develop, and then not only develop but do the trials that are necessary to begin proving that the vaccine is safe and effective.”

Reports from Pfizer say that the vaccine appears to be 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19. Pothoff says the US will have to start ramping up production to ensure that it can make over 300 million doses for the nation.

“Scientists bring the expertise, governments bring the resources, and before you know it… Bam! There it is. That’s a pretty monumental moment for all of us.”

Pothoff expects that there will be a staggered rollout of the vaccine, once it’s ready. First doses will go to medical staff and those who are most vulnerable, and then roll out to the rest of the nation.

“We’re still fighting a fierce battle against this virus and we need every single healthcare provider to stay healthy so that they can come to work and take care of the rest of us.”