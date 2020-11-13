Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / UW System has Thanksgiving testing plan for students

UW System has Thanksgiving testing plan for students

By

The University of Wisconsin System has a coronavirus testing plan in place for Thanksgiving.

Students heading home for Thanksgiving will be tested for COVID-19 before they leave, then twice before they return to campus.

Acting system president Tommy Thompson – who has also been featured in “smash COVID” messages on social media – included that requirement in a memo to chancellors this week.

The system’s 13 campuses are being urged to use the rapid tests provided by the federal government. More than 175,000 students are affected. Two antigen tests will be administered over a three-day period as the students return from the holiday.