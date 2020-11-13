UW System has Thanksgiving testing plan for students

The University of Wisconsin System has a coronavirus testing plan in place for Thanksgiving.

Students heading home for Thanksgiving will be tested for COVID-19 before they leave, then twice before they return to campus.

Acting system president Tommy Thompson – who has also been featured in “smash COVID” messages on social media – included that requirement in a memo to chancellors this week.

Get tested for free on a UW campus! Register at https://t.co/7bW0TmBKfO Time to strike now! Smash COVID! pic.twitter.com/LV4ayUg82j — UW System (@UWSystem) November 13, 2020

The system’s 13 campuses are being urged to use the rapid tests provided by the federal government. More than 175,000 students are affected. Two antigen tests will be administered over a three-day period as the students return from the holiday.