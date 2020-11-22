UWM pauses men’s basketball season

With the NCAA men’s college basketball season set to open this coming week, the UW-Milwaukee Panther men’s basketball program has put their program on pause after a positive COVID-19 test in its Tier 1 group.

It means the MKE Classic Tournament that the Panthers were set to host Thanksgiving weekend at the Kotsche Center has been called off. The Panthers were scheduled to play games against North Dakota State (11/27) and Southern Mississippi (11/29).

The Panthers are next slated to play at Kansas State on December 8.