Vos wants committee to investigate allegations of elections fraud

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants a legislative committee to investigate allegations of elections fraud in Wisconsin.

Speaker Vos said in a statement late on Friday that he’s concerned about stories about ‘mail-in ballot dumps’ and an ‘inefficiency of Milwaukee’s central counting of absentee ballots’.

He wants the Assembly elections committee to investigate and possibly subpoena records. Vos also encouraged residents to volunteer for recounts.

Elections Commission administrator Meghan Wolfe said earlier this week that such allegations are “impossible” and that elections staff have followed the very stringent election laws that were put in place by the Legislature.