Weekend COVID-19 numbers: 11,000 new cases & 64 deaths

Wisconsin reported more than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The state Department of Health Services reported a 6,048 new cases Sunday, 5,146 on Saturday, when the seven day positive test rate was 36.5 percent. DHS reported 64 deaths over the weekend, including 12 on Sunday.

After falling for three straight says, the number of people currently hospitalized for coronavirus infection increased again to 2096, 445 are in the ICU, and 18 at the alternative care facility in at State Fair Park.

Weekend COVID-19 numbersAmid Wisconsin’s coronavirus spike, Milwaukee residents are lining up to be tested.

Even people with no symptoms want the peace-of-mind to know they are COVID-negative. Milwaukee offers three city-operated test sites – the Southside Health Center, the Northwest Health Center, and Miller Park. At Southside and Northside, the daily average has been about 800 tests.

Since last Monday, those two locations report averaging more than a thousand tests each day. There were long lines at Hayat Pharmacy Saturday and a testing site in South Milwaukee was sending people wanting to be tested to other locations just after noontime.