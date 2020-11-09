Weekend sees 11,000 positive COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths

There were more than 11,000 positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend in Wisconsin, and more than 50 deaths.

The state Department of Health Services reported 4,280 coronavirus cases, out of more than 12,000 tests on Sunday, and 7,065 on Saturday. DHS reported just 11 deaths on Sunday, following 45 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 2,312.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update with more than 4,200 people reported positive since yesterday, and another 110+ hospitalizations. Remember, all of us can help protect the people, places, and experiences that matter most. Please take steps to #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/jfZBpPyhGS — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 8, 2020

The seven-day positive test rate reached 34.4 percent Sunday, the highest yet.

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 1,860 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, with 387 in intensive care units. There were also 7 patients in the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park.

–