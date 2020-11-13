Wisconsin 7th in Top 25 Coaches basketball poll

The Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team will enter the 2020-21 college basketball season as a top 10 team.

Greg Gard’s Badgers came in at number-seven in the A.P. Top 25 on Monday. Thursday, the Badgers came in at number-seven again in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Badgers captured a share of the 2019-20 Big Ten regular season title.

A total of six Big Ten teams were in the USA Today Top 25 poll. Iowa leads the way at number-six, followed by the Badgers at seven. Illinois is tenth, Michigan State 12th, Rutgers is at 23 and Ohio State is 24th.

The last time UW opened the season as a consensus top-10 team was in the 2014-15 season. They were No. 3 in the AP poll and No. 4 in the Coaches Poll. They went on to win the Big Ten regular season title with a 16-2 record, won the Big Ten Tournament and made it to the NCAA Championship game before falling to Duke. Wisconsin finished the season that year at 36-4.