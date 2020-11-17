Wisconsin sets new record of coronavirus hospitalizations Monday

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin reached a new high on Monday.

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 2,274 coronavirus patients, including 456 in ICUs. That’s an increase of 178 over Sunday and 271 more than one week ago.

The state Department of Health Services reported 19 patients at the State Fair Park Alternate Care Facility.

Your #COVID19_WI update shows 316,758 cases reported since yesterday. 1 in 4 are active & at risk of spreading the virus. The 7-day average of new confirmed cases has increased 380% in 2 months & more than doubled in 1 month (up 111%). #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/cT2LfJNcBl — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 16, 2020

DHS reported 4,389 new positive test results on just over 12,000 tests, a positive test rate of about 36 percent. Twelve additional deaths bring the statewide total to 2,649.