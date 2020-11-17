Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Wisconsin sets new record of coronavirus hospitalizations Monday

Wisconsin sets new record of coronavirus hospitalizations Monday

By

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin reached a new high on Monday.

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 2,274 coronavirus patients, including 456 in ICUs. That’s an increase of 178 over Sunday and 271 more than one week ago.

The state Department of Health Services reported 19 patients at the State Fair Park Alternate Care Facility.

DHS reported 4,389 new positive test results on just over 12,000 tests, a positive test rate of about 36 percent. Twelve additional deaths bring the statewide total to 2,649.