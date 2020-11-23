Wisconsin ships one millionth N95 mask

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced has announced milestone amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin has shipped its one millionth N95 mask through the state distribution system, according to a statement released by Evers’ office on Monday.

“Ensuring frontline workers, first responders, and local communities have access to PPE— especially N95 masks— has been a top priority for us since the beginning of this pandemic. I want to extend my thanks to the state workers, local emergency management, and public health partners who have played a critically important role in this process and have worked tirelessly to ensure these lifesaving masks and other critical supplies are getting where they are needed most.”

The masks were shipped through a supply chain that was established in the spring by Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Department of Health Services, and other state partners.

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) works with county and tribal emergency managers to identify local needs and critical shortages. Regular shipments are then sent from a state warehouse facility, with local partners distributing allocations based on their assessments of local needs.

In addition to N95 masks, the SEOC and its partners have helped distribute other critical PPE supplies, including:

Over 16.1 million non-surgical and non-medical face masks

Over 7.9 million pairs of non-surgical and non-medical gloves

Over 1.7 million non-surgical and non-medical gloves

Nearly 225,000 KN95 respirators

Over 393,000 face shields and goggles

Over 30,000 thermometers

Almost 279,000 containers of hand sanitizer and disinfectants

More than 94,000 coveralls