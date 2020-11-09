Wisconsin’s Reuvers named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Wisconsin senior forward Nate Reuvers was named to the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Monday. Reuvers is the only Badger to make the 10-person first team, voted on by a panel of conference media members.

Reuvers started all 31 games for the Badgers last season, averaging 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. He shot 44% from the field, 33% from three-point range and 78% from the free throw line.

Iowa senior center Luka Garza was tabbed the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. Garza was named the Big Ten’s 2019-20 Big Ten Player of the Year after leading the Hawkeyes to a 20-11 overall record and 11-9 finish in Big Ten play. He is the second consecutive player to earn Player of the Year and then be selected as the Preseason Player of the Year the following season.

Iowa and Illinois both had two players selected to the All-Big Ten Team. Joining Garza for Iowa is Junior guard/forward Joe Wieskamp. For Illinois, sophomore center Kofi Cockburn and junior guard Ayo Dosunmu were both selected to the team.

Garza and Dosunmu were the only two players that were unanimous selections.