‘Amazed that it was not unanimous’ – Evers reacts as state Supreme Court elects not to hear Trump election challenge

Governor Tony Evers welcomes the state Supreme Court’s decision to not hear a lawsuit from the Trump campaign.

“I was frankly amazed that it was not unanimous,” Evers said Thursday, referring to the fact that Chief Justice Patience Rogensack and fellow conservative Justices Annette Ziegler and Rebecca Bradley wanted to take up the suit, which sought to toss in-person absentee ballots from Dane and Milwaukee Counties, claiming they were cast illegally.

Ryan Nilsestuen is Chief Legal Counsel for the Office of the Governor. “There’s long standing legal principal that you don’t get to sit and your hands and wait for an outcome, and if you don’t get that outcome then you sue afterward,” he said.

In rejecting the case, conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn argued it should have originated in lower courts. Trump attorney James Troupis said the campaign is now filing lawsuits in Dane and Milwaukee counties.