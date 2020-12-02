Assembly Republicans want finance committee oversight of state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants legislative oversight, of the Evers’ administration’s plans for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“It doesn’t look very robust to me, and I think that if you’re going to submit a plan on behalf of the entire state, it’s good for us to do it number one in a bipartisan way, but number two by involving more than a single elected official,” Vos (R-Rochester).

Assembly Majority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) derides the idea of the Republican controlled Joint Finance Committee being involved.

“The idea that you would have a partisan legislative committee, some who don’t even believe in vaccines, making decisions on vaccine policy for the state of Wisconsin is absurd, and quite frankly it’s reckless,” Hintz said.

The Assembly Republican plan would give the Republican controlled Joint Committee On Finance veto power over the state’s vaccine distribution plan, and would bar employers from requiring employees to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) has indicated he’s not interested in convening before the end of the year.