Badger Men’s Basketball To Face Loyola On Tuesday

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s game against Northern Iowa on Wednesday was cancelled after the Panthers announced on Sunday that they were pausing all team activities due to COVID-19 in their program.

The Badgers quickly replaced that contest with a matchup against the Loyola Ramblers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (BTN) at the Kohl Center. The Ramblers are off to a 3-0 start this season after beating Illinois-Chicago 77-66 on Sunday.

The last meeting between the two teams came in 1998 when the Badgers rolled to a 66-29 win. Wisconsin owns the series advantage 9-6.

It’s the second time this season the Badgers have been forced to adjust their schedule due to an opponent dealing with COVID-19. Wisconsin saw its game against Louisville postponed last week. The Badgers were able to schedule a game with Rhode Island, which they won 73-62 last Wednesday.