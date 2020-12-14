Badger Women’s Basketball Knocks Off North Dakota

The Wisconsin Badger (2-2) women’s basketball team had four players in double-figures on Sunday in a 80-60 win over North Dakota at the Kohl Center.

Sophomore Sara Stapleton scored a career high 16 points and added nine rebounds for her second career double-double. The 6’3 forward also added two blocks and hit 8 of 11 from the field.

Sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard led the Badgers in scoring for the fourth straight game, pouring in 18 points. Fellow sophomore guard Julie Pospisilova added 12 points and junior forward Amani Lewis had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Sophomore Tara Stauffacher (Beaver Dam) added a career-high nine points while hitting 3 of 5 from 3-point distance.

The Badgers shot 44% from the field for the game, including a season-best 42.1% (8 of 19) from three-point range. The Badgers outrebounded UND 48-39 and committed a season-low 13 turnovers.

The Badgers next game is Dec. 20 against Valparaiso (2 p.m.) at the Kohl Center.