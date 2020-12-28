Badgers Climb To 6th In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers climbed to sixth in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll out on Monday.

The Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) knocked off Michigan State 85-76 on Christmas Day, extending their conference win streak to 10-games dating back to last season. They’ll face Maryland at the Kohl Center on Monday night (6 p.m. FS1).

Gonzaga earned 62 of 64 first-place votes in the Associated Press poll, following their win over then-No. 16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday. Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers dropped to number-23 in the latest poll out today.

Baylor received the remaining two first place votes to come in at number-2, followed by Kansas, Villanova and Houston to round out the top five.

The Big Ten Conference placed nine teams in this weeks poll. Following Wisconsin at six is Iowa at number-10. The Hawkeyes dropped after falling to Minnesota in overtime.

Rutgers checks in at number-14, followed by Illinois at 15, Michigan at 16, Michigan State at 17, Northwestern at 19, Minnesota at 22 and Ohio State at number-25.

Besides the Wisconsin-Maryland game in Madison on Monday night, Michigan State will try to stay away from an 0-3 Big Ten start with a road game at Minnesota.