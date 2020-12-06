Badgers drop home finale to Indiana

The Wisconsin Badgers managed just two short Collin Larsh field goals (29, 28 yds) on Saturday and fell to the Indiana Hoosiers 14-6 in the final game of the season at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers (2-2) have one game left in the regular season, a road trip to Iowa to face the rival Hawkeyes this Saturday.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz finished 20 of 34 for 202 yards with an interception and a fumble.

Freshman tailback Jalen Berger made his first start and ran for 87 yards on 15 carries.

The difference in this defensive battle was red zone efficiency. Indiana was 2 for 2 with a pair of touchdowns, while the Badgers went 2 for 3, setting for two field goals.

The Badgers had one final chance to score and potentially tie the game, but their last minute drive stalled at the Hoosier 17 yard line when Graham Mertz fourth-down throw to Chimere Dike fell incomplete with 46 seconds left to play.

Wisconsin’s defense held Indiana to 87 yards rushing, marking the third-consecutive game UW has held its opponent below 100 yards.

Big Ten Scoreboard

Penn State 23, Rutgers 7

Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12

Iowa 35, Illinois 21

Nebraska 37, Purdue 27