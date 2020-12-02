Badgers improve to 3-0 with rout of Green Bay

The 4th ranked Wisconsin Badgers stumbled out of the gates but quickly regained their footing and went in to rout the Green Bay Phoenix 82-42 at the Kohl Center on Tuesday night.

Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl gave the Badgers (3-0) some instant energy off the bench and finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks as the Badgers pulled away.

The Badgers continued to get good balance from their deep team. Micah Potter had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the way. Nate Reuvers, who played just 19 minutes because of foul trouble, still chipped in with 13 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots.

Brad Davison added 10 points and point guard D’Mitrik Trice finished with four points, four rebounds and five assists.

The Badgers hit 9 of 20 from three point distance (45%).

Josh Jefferson is the only Green Bay player to reach double figures, finishing with 12 points.

Green Bay (0-2) shot just 15% from the field in the first half and 28% (16 of 57) for the game. The Phoenix returns to Green Bay to play their home opener against Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

The Badgers will play their first road game of the season, traveling to Marquette on Friday for a date with the Golden Eagles (2-1).