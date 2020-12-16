Badgers Receive All-Big Ten Honors

Wisconsin senior offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen, redshirt junior tight end Jake Ferguson and redshirt junior guard Logan Bruss were named to the Big Ten all-conference team on Tuesday.

Van Lanen was a first-team pick by the coaches and second-team selection by the media. Ferguson was a first-team pick by the media and second-team by the coaches. Bruss was a consensus third-team pick.

Fullback Mason Stokke and offensive tackle Tyler Beach were honorable mention by the coaches.

The All-Big Ten defensive selections came out on Wednesday. Only defensive back Caesar Williams received third-team honors by the coaches with Isaiahh Loudermilk, Leo Chenal, Jack Sanborn, Eric Burrell and Faion Hicks receiving honorable mention.

Loudermilk and Sanborn were voted to the third-team by the media while Chenal, Hicks, Williams and Burrell received honorable mention.