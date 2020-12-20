Badgers To Face Wake Forest In Mayo Bowl

The Wisconsin football team, after knocking off the rival Minnesota Gophers 20-17 in overtime to reclaim possession of Paul Bunyan’s Axe, the Badgers (3-3) landed a in the Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

The Badgers will face Wake Forest (4-4) in the 11 a.m. matchup (ESPN).

The bowl game will be the 19th in a row for Wisconsin, which is the longest current streak among Big Ten teams. It is the second-longest bowl streak in Big Ten history, trailing only Michigan’s 33 straight seasons from 1975 through 2007.

Wisconsin and Wake Forest has never met. The last time the Badgers faced an ACC team in a bowl game was a 35-3 victory over Miami in the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl.