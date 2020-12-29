Badgers Upset By Maryland, Big Ten Win Streak Is History (AUDIO)

Just hours after climbing to sixth in the Associated Press Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll, the Wisconsin Badgers were upset by the Maryland Terrapins 70-64 on Monday night at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin’s 10-game Big Ten win streak, which dated back to last season, is history. So is Wisconsin’s 15-game home court winning streak at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers failed to touch the post on a consistent basis, which is a big part of their offense. Wisconsin was outscored in the paint 38-18, as Badger big men Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers failed to make an impact. Potter made just 2 of his 8 field goal attempts and finished with four points and five rebounds. Reuvers made 4 of his 10 shots and finished with eight points and six rebounds.

D’Mitrik Trice had 25 points, hitting 8 of 14 from the field. Aleem Ford is the only other player to finish in double figures with 10 points.

Wisconsin (8-2, 2-1 Big Ten) shot 43% from the field for the game (24 for 55). They entered the game making 41% of their three-point attempts but hit just 8 of 21 (38%) against Maryland. The Badgers also attempted just 15 free throws and made only eight (53.3%).

Maryland (6-3, 1-2 Big Ten) had three players in double figures, led by Eric Ayala with 17 points. But the Terrapins scored inside and outside, making 50% of their field goal attempts for the game. They also hit 12 of their 15 free throws (80%).

The Badgers return to action Thursday afternoon against the rival Minnesota Gophers at 3:30 p.m. at the Kohl Center on BTN.

AUDIO: Greg Gard says defense let the Badgers down :19

AUDIO: Greg Gard says too many mistakes on both ends :21

AUDIO: D’Mitrik Triice says they got away from what they do well on offense :13

AUDIO: D’Mitrik Trice on home loss to Maryland :12