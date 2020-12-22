Berger Could Return For Badgers Bowl Game

A decision by the Big Ten Conference to reduce the number of days players must sit out after contracting COVID-19 to 17 from 21 could put Wisconsin Badgers freshman running back Jalen Berger in the picture to play in the December 30th Duke’s Mayo Bowl game against Wake Forest.

Berger has played in just three games this season but still leads Wisconsin in rushing with 267 yards while averaging 5.9 yards a carry.

Berger tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 11, the day before Wisconsin played Iowa.

Both he and Nakia Watson missed last week’s game against Minnesota, as did wide receivers Kendrick Pryor and Danny Davis, as well as left tackle Cole Van Lanen. Just how many of those players will be available against Wake Forest remains to be seen.