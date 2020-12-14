BREAKING: State Supreme Court dismisses Trump Campaign lawsuit against November Election

The State Supreme Court has dismissed a Trump Campaign lawsuit against the November presidential election.

In a 4 to 3 decision on Monday, the liberal justices of the court, backed up by Justice Brian Hagedorn, told the Trump Campaign that it waited too long to file a lawsuit against the election based on the challenges they offered.

Hagedorn likened the effort to trying to legislate the rules of football after the season was over and your team lost. The court’s conservative justices wanted to discuss the merits of the case, but were outnumbered in the decision.

The decision leaves Governor Tony Evers and the state’s electors free to cast their votes for President Elect Joe Biden at noon.