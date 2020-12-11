Brewers, Dodgers Complete Knebel Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed pitcher Leo Crawford from the Los Angeles Dodgers as the player to be named to complete the December 2 trade for right-handed reliever Corey Knebel.

The Nicaraguan native has gone 33-26 with a 3.22 ERA in 107 games (88 starts) over five Minor League seasons (2015-19), all with the Dodgers. He was a MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2018 and 2019.

The 23-year-old Crawford spent the 2019 season between Class-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa, where he combined to go 7-4 with a 2.81 ERA in 25 games (21 starts). He issued just 27 walks with 134 strikeouts in 121.2 innings pitched.

Crawford was signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2014. He is scheduled to be in Minor League camp with the Brewers in Spring Training.