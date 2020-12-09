Brewers Extend Invites To 2021 Minor League Affiliates

The Milwaukee Brewers have extended invitations to four Minor League teams to become affiliates in Major League Baseball’s new player development structure. Receiving invitations are the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A), Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A), Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High-A) and Carolina Mudcats (Low-A).

Nashville previously served as the team’s Triple-A affiliate from 2005-14, winning the Pacific Coast League championship in 2005. The Sounds play their home games at First Horizon Park in downtown Nashville, which opened in 2015.

Biloxi has served as Milwaukee’s Double-A affiliate since 2015, while Wisconsin has been the organization’s Low-A club since 2009. The Brewers purchased the Carolina Mudcats in 2017.

In 2021, Wisconsin would switch from Low-A to High-A and Carolina would switch from High-A to Low-A.

“We are pleased to be invited to continue our partnership with the Brewers,” said Timber Rattlers President Rob Zerjav. “We have had a very positive relationship with the team for the past 12 years and look forward to our ongoing affiliation.”

Brewers announce signing of catcher

The Brewers made official on Tuesday, their signing of free-agent catcher Luke Maile to a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old Maile was with Pittsburgh during the 2020 season but didn’t see any action after breaking his right index finger when hit by a pitch during summer camp, requiring surgery.

Maile was an eighth-round draft pick in 2012 by Tampa Bay out of the University of Kentucky and is now one of six catchers on the Brewers 40-man roster.